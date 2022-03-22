Russia's Sakhalin Energy offers 3 June-loading cargoes via tender - sources

SHEL

Russian oil and gas producer Sakhalin Energy has offered three crude cargoes for loading in June via a tender, trade sources said.

The producer is maintaining its normal sales channel despite challenges in marketing Russian oil through open tenders as some buyers shunned the oil for fear of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after the Ukraine conflict.

Sakhalin Energy exports Sakhalin Blend, a light sweet crude from the port of Prigorodnoye, which typically goes to China, Japan and South Korea. The tender will close on Tuesday, the sources said. Companies typically do not comment on commercial matters.

The company is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM, Shell SHEL.L, Japan's Mitsui 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T.

Other Russian crude grades that are sold in north Asia such as Sokol and ESPO have not been traded through tenders this month.

