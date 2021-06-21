Russia's Sakhalin Energy completes maintenance at production platform

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russian liquefied natural gas producer (LNG) Sakhalin Energy said on Monday a planned shutdown on its Piltun-Astokhskaya-B (PA-B) offshore oil and gas production platform had been successfully completed.

The PA-B platform was the first this year to shut for planned maintenance among the production assets of LNG plant Sakhalin-2, the company said this month.

Sakhalin Energy produced and shipped record volumes of LNG in 2020, topping 11.6 million tonnes. The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific, with major customers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China.

Equity holders in Sakhalin Energy include Gazprom GAZP.MM, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and Japanese firms Mitsui 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair)

