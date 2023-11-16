News & Insights

SHEL

Russia's Sakhalin-2 LNG output seen down to 9.6 mln T in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/VLADIMIR SOLDATKIN

November 16, 2023 — 04:38 am EST

Written by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production from Russia's Sakhalin-2 field is seen declining to 9.6 million metric tons in 2023 from 11.5 million tons last year, according to the local government's web site.

Crude oil production at Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 is expected to be 10.2 million tons, while natural gas output is seen at 26.1 billion cubic metres this year.

Sakhalin Energy's Sakhalin-2 operating company was transformed into a Russian entity via a presidential decree amid Western sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Global energy major Shell SHEL.L left the project and operations in Russia last year.

Japanese companies Mitsui 8031.T and Mitsubishi 8058.T still jointly own 22.5% of the project, while the Russian state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM controls over 50%.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.