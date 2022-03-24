HYDR

Russia's RusHydro transfers coupon payment on rouble Eurobond

Anna Pruchnicka Reuters
Russian hydroelectric power generation firm RusHydro said on Thursday it had transferred a coupon payment of 812.5 million roubles ($8.31 million) on its rouble-denominated Eurobond to an agent.

RusHydro said the funds were received by the Eurobond paying agent The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch.

The payment on 2022 Eurobond is planned for March 28, RusHydro said.

The 20 billion rouble Eurobond was issued in 2017 with a coupon of 8.125%, RusHydro said.

RusHydro, along with other Russian companies and lenders, was sanctioned on Thursday by the United Kingdom.

($1 = 97.7510 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Catherine Evans)

