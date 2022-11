Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal has welcomed a decision by the London Metal Exchange (LME) not to delist its brands from the exchange.

In a letter dated Wednesday sent to the LME, Rusal said it was the "correct" decision, and also said it has no intention to deliver metal to the exchange.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

