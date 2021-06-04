Russia's Rusal sees upgrade investment at four smelters at $5 bln

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Rusal 0486.HK sees investment in modernisation at four of its plants at around $5 billion, the Russian aluminium producer told Reuters, citing its preliminary estimate.

These four smelters face a 10-year technology upgrade, which will start this year and for which investments will peak in 2022-2027.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.