Russia's Rusal sees upgrade investment at four smelters at $5 bln

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Rusal 0486.HK sees investment in modernisation at four of its plants at around $5 billion, the Russian aluminium producer told Reuters, citing its preliminary estimate.

These four smelters face a 10-year technology upgrade, which will start this year and for which investments will peak in 2022-2027.

