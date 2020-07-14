Russia's Rusal seeks management changes at Nornickel after fuel spill

July 14 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal 0486.HK said on Tuesday it had requested Norilsk Nickel's board of directors make management changes, relocate its headquarters to Norilsk in Russia's Arctic and overhaul its environmental and safety policies.

Rusal said it was seriously concerned by a series of ecological accidents in Norilsk and that they raised questions over the competence of Nornickel's management.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, editing by Louise Heavens)

((louise.heavens@thomsonreuters.com;))

