Commodities

Russia's Rusal seeks management changes at Nornickel after fuel spill

Contributor
Tom Balmforth Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russian aluminium giant Rusal said on Tuesday it had requested Norilsk Nickel's board of directors make management changes, relocate its headquarters to Norilsk in Russia's Arctic and overhaul its environmental and safety policies.

July 14 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal 0486.HK said on Tuesday it had requested Norilsk Nickel's board of directors make management changes, relocate its headquarters to Norilsk in Russia's Arctic and overhaul its environmental and safety policies.

Rusal said it was seriously concerned by a series of ecological accidents in Norilsk and that they raised questions over the competence of Nornickel's management.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, editing by Louise Heavens)

((louise.heavens@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular