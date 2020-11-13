Russia's Rusal secures $4.5 bln loan extension from Sberbank

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK has secured a three-year extension of a $4.5 billion loan from the country's top lender Sberbank SBER.MM, the company said on Friday.

The company will now start repaying the loan, secured by Rusal's 27.8% stake in the mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM, from 2024, with the final maturity as far as 2027, documents published on Friday showed.

Under the new terms, Rusal is set to repay Sberbank each quarter the rouble half of the loan at a rate set as the key rate plus 1.9% per annum and three-month Libor plus 3% per annum for the remaining U.S. dollar part of the loan, from 2024.

A source close to Sberbank told Reuters that the bank has approved amended conditions for the $4.5 billion loan. Sberbank declined to comment.

Hong-Kong listed Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, confirmed new terms with Sberbank in a statement to Reuters. Rusal's net debt stands at nearly $6 billion as of end-June.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Tatiana Voronova Writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Louise Heavens)

