MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Rusal said on Friday that the company's board had recommended not paying dividends this year.

Rusal's Moscow-listed shares fell on the news, down 1.2% by 1458 GMT to a one-week low and underperforming the wider market.

