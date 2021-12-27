Commodities

Russia's Rusal repays $839 mln of debt to Sberbank ahead of schedule

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Russia's Rusal has repaid 61.5 billion roubles ($839.2 million) of its debt to the country's largest lender Sberbank ahead of schedule, the aluminium producer said on Monday.

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal 0486.HK has repaid 61.5 billion roubles ($839.2 million) of its debt to the country's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM ahead of schedule, the aluminium producer said on Monday.

The loan, which includes U.S. dollar and rouble tranches of $2.1 billion and 18 billion roubles respectively, is secured by part of Rusal's stake in metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM and matures in late 2027, Rusal added.

($1 = 73.2880 roubles)

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular