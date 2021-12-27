Russia's Rusal repays $839 mln of debt to Sberbank ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal 0486.HK has repaid 61.5 billion roubles ($839.2 million) of its debt to the country's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM ahead of schedule, the aluminium producer said on Monday.

The loan, which includes U.S. dollar and rouble tranches of $2.1 billion and 18 billion roubles respectively, is secured by part of Rusal's stake in metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM and matures in late 2027, Rusal added.

($1 = 73.2880 roubles)

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )

