Russia's Rusal recommends first dividend in five years

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal 0486.HK recommended its first dividend in five years on Tuesday - an interim payment of $0.02 per share - after reporting strong first-half financial results earlier in August.

Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, boosted its January-June core earnings by 37% to $1.8 billion amid higher aluminium prices.

The payment for the first half of 2022 would reach $304 million, according to Reuters calculations based on Rusal's issued share capital, if shareholders approve the board's recommendation on Sept. 30.

Rusal, controlled by EN+ group ENPG.MM with a 56.9% stake, last paid a dividend for the first half of 2017, when it returned $300 million to shareholders.

Sual Partners, which owns 25.5% of Rusal, has been calling for the resumption of dividend payments since 2021, but the company was focused on reducing its debt.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.