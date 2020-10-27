Russia's Rusal Q3 sales down 7.6% y/y

Commodities

Russian aluminium producer Rusal on Tuesday reported a 7.6% fall in its third quarter aluminium sales compared with a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand for its metal used in construction materials, cars and cans.

Hong-Kong listed Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, said its aluminium sales totalled 1.01 million tonnes in July-September 2020.

In the first nine months of 2020, global primary aluminium demand fell by 2.6% year-on-year to 46.7 million tonnes, while global production grew by 1.5% to 48.4 million tonnes, it added.

