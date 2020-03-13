Russia's Rusal posts wider loss, sees coronavirus hitting demand

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal 0486.HK said on Friday its net loss widened sharply in the last quarter of 2019, adding that the spread of the coronavirus may worsen aluminium market fundamentals in the first half of 2020.

Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, expects the coronavirus to affect the Chinese aluminium market in January to June, causing a bigger supply surplus and weaker demand.

"During the last year, both Rusal and the whole industry witnessed a variety of challenging conditions that included the average... aluminium price slumping by over 15%, which contributed to our annual revenue decrease," Rusal chief executive Evgenii Nikitin said in a statement.

The company posted an adjusted net loss of $138 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $17 million a year earlier.

The Hong Kong-listed company said its estimates suggested 27% of Chinese smelters, representing around 10 million tonnes of capacity, are currently operating at a loss.

Rusal's shares were down by 8% on Friday - underperforming the Hong Kong Hang Seng Commerce & Industry Index .HSNC, which was down 2.5% - to touch their lowest since Jan. 2019.

As of the previous close, its stock had already fallen 21% this year.

Rusal's financials in the first half of this year are likely to stay suppressed due to poor aluminium market fundamentals, analysts at BCS said in a note.

"We may see a further deterioration in Rusal's financials in 2020," analysts at Aton said.

Rusal's fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell by 45% year on year to $201 million, while revenue rose 5% to $2.5 billion.

Its 2019 production was steady at 3.8 million tonnes, but aluminium sales rose 13.8% to 4.2 million tonnes as it sold previously accumulated inventory.

Its average aluminium price for last year fell by 15% to $1,920 per tonne.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.