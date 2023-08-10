News & Insights

Russia's Rusal first-half net profit falls 75%

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

August 10, 2023 — 08:17 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar and Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal said on Friday 0486.HK its first-half net profit fell 75% due to dwindling raw material resources, high inflationary pressures and international sanctions, which increased production costs.

Rusal, one of the world's top aluminium producers, posted a net profit of $420 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with $1.68 billiona year earlier.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

