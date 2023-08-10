Russia's Rusal first-half net profit falls 75%

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal said on Friday 0486.HK its first-half net profit fell 75% due to dwindling raw material resources, high inflationary pressures and international sanctions, which increased production costs.

Rusal, one of the world's top aluminium producers, posted a net profit of $420 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with $1.68 billiona year earlier.

