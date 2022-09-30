Russia's Rusal denies plans to deliver aluminium into LME warehouses

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal 0486.HK said on Friday that speculation the aluminium producer was planning to offload metal into London Metal Exchange (LME) registered warehouses was misleading.

The suggestion "does not correspond to our physical sales, where we continue to service our global customers, including negotiating and planning 2023 offtakes," the company said.

Some market sources have said they were concerned that Rusal would not be able to sell its metal and would deliver it to LME warehouses instead.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Pratima Desai; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.