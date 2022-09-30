Commodities

Russia's Rusal denies plans to deliver aluminium into LME warehouses

Contributors
Polina Devitt Reuters
Pratima Desai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Russia's Rusal said on Friday that speculation the aluminium producer was planning to offload metal into London Metal Exchange (LME) registered warehouses was misleading.

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal 0486.HK said on Friday that speculation the aluminium producer was planning to offload metal into London Metal Exchange (LME) registered warehouses was misleading.

The suggestion "does not correspond to our physical sales, where we continue to service our global customers, including negotiating and planning 2023 offtakes," the company said.

Some market sources have said they were concerned that Rusal would not be able to sell its metal and would deliver it to LME warehouses instead.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Pratima Desai; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular