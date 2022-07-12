Russia's Rusal asks holders of two $500 mln Eurobonds to accept late coupon payment

July 12 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK on Tuesday asked holders of two $500-million Eurobonds to accept deferred coupon payments due to Western sanctions on Russia that have hit the firm's ability to send the payments.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it was unlikely it would be able to create a new payment mechanism by the time the next interest payments are due - on August 1, 2022 and November 3, 2022 - and was seeking a postponement.

The company requested coupon payments are deferred until the bonds' dates of maturity in February 2023 and May 2023.

Rusal said the company and the bond's guarantors were "confident of their ability to pay their debts," but "events and circumstances have resulted in a significant disruption of ... payment infrastructure."

(Reporting by Reuters)

