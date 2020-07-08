Russia's rouble strengthens before government bond auction

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged up against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday before a Finance Ministry bond auction that is expected draw solid foreign investor demand despite low oil prices.

At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 71.20 RUBUTSTN=MCX, climbing from the near seven-week low hit the previous day. It had gained 0.3% against the euro to trade at 80.36 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The Finance Ministry will auction a new OFZ treasury bond maturing in 2026 on Wednesday. Demand for the bonds has been high among foreign investors in recent months, generally supporting the Russian currency.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after industry data showed a build in U.S. crude inventories, adding to worries about oversupply, although losses were contained by hopes for a swift economic recovery in China. O/R

Global benchmark Brent crude oil LCOc1 was down 0.3% at $42.97 a barrel by 0643 GMT.

The rouble has weakened in recent days due to a fall in daily sales of foreign currency by the Finance Ministry and due to investors converting of rouble dividend payouts into foreign currency.

Alexei Antonov, head analyst at Alor Brokerage, said he expected the rouble to remain in range of 71 to 72.50 against the greenback in the short-term before slipping again.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,246.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 2,818.3 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Edmund Blair)

