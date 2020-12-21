Russia's rouble falls 2% on weaker oil prices, coronavirus concerns

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble dropped in early trade on Monday as weakness in oil prices and concerns over surging coronavirus cases globally eclipsed news that U.S. lawmakers had reached a deal on a $900 billion aid package.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 2.2% weaker against the dollar at 74.94 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 1.6% versus the euro to trade at 91.23 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there.

The spiralling infections prompted the government to tighten its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas, and reverse plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.

In the United States, congressional leaders had reached agreement on a long-awaited U.S. stimulus bill to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the pandemic.

"Investors fears are fuelled by a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom ... which may vanish positive sentiment from the new U.S. stimulus deal," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, the global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 3.4% at $50.48 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.9% to 1,362.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% lower at 3,240.1 points.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242))

