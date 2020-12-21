Russia's rouble falls 2% on weaker oil prices, coronavirus concerns

The Russian rouble dropped in early trade on Monday as weakness in oil prices and concerns over surging coronavirus cases globally eclipsed news that U.S. lawmakers had reached a deal on a $900 billion aid package.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 2.2% weaker against the dollar at 74.94 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 1.6% versus the euro to trade at 91.23 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there.

The spiralling infections prompted the government to tighten its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas, and reverse plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.

In the United States, congressional leaders had reached agreement on a long-awaited U.S. stimulus bill to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the pandemic.

"Investors fears are fuelled by a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom ... which may vanish positive sentiment from the new U.S. stimulus deal," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, the global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 3.4% at $50.48 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.9% to 1,362.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% lower at 3,240.1 points.

