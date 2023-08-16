News & Insights

Russia's rouble extends gains after central bank's rate hike

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

August 16, 2023 — 12:19 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in early trading on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session that came after the central bank hiked interest rates in an emergency meeting aimed at supporting the currency.

At 0407 GMT, in a thin trade, the rouble was trading at 96.5 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX after closing at 97.09 the previous session.

It traded at 105.3 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, firming from the 105.5 at close in the previous sessions. It was stable against the yuan at 13.39 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Tuesday's extraordinary rate meeting came after the rouble plummeted past the 100 threshold against the dollar on Monday and the Kremlin criticised the central bank's monetary policy.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Warsaw. Editing by Sam Holmes)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

