Russia's Rostelecom mulling data centre unit IPO, sources say

February 29, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russian telecommunications operator Rostelecom is considering an initial public offering of shares in its data centre subsidiary in autumn, three financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The company, whose management has publicly mentioned plans to list one of its subsidiaries, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva and Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely )

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

