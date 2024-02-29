Russia's Rostelecom mulling data centre unit IPO, sources say

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russian telecommunications operator Rostelecom is considering an initial public offering of shares in its data centre subsidiary in autumn, three financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The company, whose management has publicly mentioned plans to list one of its subsidiaries, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

