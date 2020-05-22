Russia's Rosneftegaz relinquishes controlling stake in Rosneft

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft ROSN.MM, said on Friday that the Rosneftegaz state holding company had relinquished its controlling stake in the company and now owned a 40.4% share.

The change in the Rosneft's ownership structure comes two months after the said it had terminated operations in Venezuela and disposed of its assets relating to its operations there.

Rosneftegaz had previously owned a stake of just over 50% in Rosneft.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.