Russia's Rosneft: Q2 oil and gas condensate output down 2.2% q/q

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

August 30, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM said on Wednesday its output of oil and gas condensate fell in the second quarter by 2.2% to 3.9 million barrels per day from the previous three months due to an agreement with OPEC+ group of oil producers to curb production.

