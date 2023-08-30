Russia's Rosneft: Q2 oil and gas condensate output down 2.2% q/q

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM said on Wednesday its output of oil and gas condensate fell in the second quarter by 2.2% to 3.9 million barrels per day from the previous three months due to an agreement with OPEC+ group of oil producers to curb production.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.