News & Insights

ROSN

Russia's Rosneft to sell German assets, German economy ministry says

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

March 01, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM is starting the process of selling its German assets and wants to conclude the sale by September, Germany's economy ministry said on Friday.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Berlin put Rosneft assets in Germany, including Berlin's main PCK refinery, under a trusteeship in September 2022. The trusteeship has been extended since then and a Rosneft lawsuit to challenge Berlin's decision failed in court last year.

"We will check this, including further legal safeguards. The primary goal of our actions remains securing the energy supply, especially securing the operations of PCK Schwedt," a spokesperson for the economy ministry said in a statement.

The current trusteeship expiries on March 10, and the period of a new trusteeship is set for another six months.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.