Russia's Rosneft to offer 10 bln yuan bond offering on Sept. 13 -source

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil company Rosneft ROSN.MM plans to invite bids for a 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) bond offering on Sept. 13, according to a financial markets source.

The Moscow Stock Exchange confirmed the offering to Reuters. Rosneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The 10-year bonds will have a face value of 1,000 yuan, the source said.

The coupon rate will be announced later, with applications collected from 1100 to 1500 Moscow time on Sept. 13 and a preliminary placement date of Sept. 20.

Russia's GazpromBank, Russian Regional Development Bank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and BK Region will act as organisers of the offering.

Demand for China's yuan currency in Russia has increased since Feb. 24 when Russia sent troops into Ukraine and the West imposed sanctions against Moscow, limiting its access to the dollar and euro markets.

The Kremlin has spoken of Asian markets, including China, as a source of support for a Russian economy battered by Western sanctions.

Last month, metals giant Rusal and gold producer Polyus announced their own first yuan bond offerings.

