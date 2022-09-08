US Markets
Russia's Rosneft to offer 10 bln yuan bond offering on Sept. 13 - source

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Russia's largest oil company Rosneft plans to collect bids for a 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) bond offering on Sept. 13, according to a financial markets source.

The Moscow Stock Exchange confirmed the offering to Reuters. Rosneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The 10-year bonds will have a face value of 1,000 yuan, the source said.

The coupon rate will be announced later, with applications collected from 1100 to 1500 Moscow time on Sept. 13 and a preliminary placement date of Sept. 20.

