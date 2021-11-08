ROSN

Russia`s Rosneft tenders to sell up to 250,000 t of diesel via Primorsk

Natalia Chumakova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft ROSN.MM plans to sell up to 250,000 tonnes of diesel for loading via the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in December 2021, the company reported via an electronic trading platform.

(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Natalia.Chumakova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242; Reuters Messaging: Natalia.Chumakova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

