Russia's Rosneft signs deal to boost oil supplies to India

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM and India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS have signed a term agreement to substantially increase oil supplies and diversify oil grades delivered to India, Rosneft said on Wednesday.

The deal was signed during a working trip to India by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, the company said.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.