Russia's Rosneft signs deal to boost oil supplies to India

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 29, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Olesya Astakhova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM and India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS have signed a term agreement to substantially increase oil supplies and diversify oil grades delivered to India, Rosneft said on Wednesday.

The deal was signed during a working trip to India by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, the company said.

