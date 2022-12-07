Russia's Rosneft says net income hit by assets transfer in Germany

Recasts, adds detail

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM said on Wednesday its nine-month profit was hit by the transfer of assets in Germany which took control of a major Russia-owned oil refinery.

Rosneft said nine-month net income was 591 billion roubles ($9.4 billion), without providing comparison. This was down 15% from a record-high 696 billion roubles reported for the same period in 2021.

In September, Germany put a unit of Rosneft under the trusteeship of the industry regulator, taking over the business' Schwedt refinery, which supplies 90% of Berlin's fuel, amid a wider conflict with Russia over Ukraine.

Rosneft said on Wednesday, the most significant negative impact on income came from the transfer of the company's assets in Germany to external management of the Federal Network Agency, which resulted in the recognition of an additional loss of 56 billion roubles.

The transfer of assets also resulted in a 76 billion roubles reduction in cash.

Rosneft said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 21.8% in January - September to a record high 2.01 trillion roubles.

The company also said its nine-month 2022 hydrocarbon production reached 4.97 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up by 2.2% year-on-year.

($1 = 63.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

