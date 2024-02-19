Russia's Rosneft reports 47% jump in 2023 net profit

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM on Monday reported a 47.2% jump in 2023 net profit to 1.3 trillion roubles ($14.07 billion).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 17.8% to 3.0 trillion roubles while revenues edged up 1.3% to 9.2 trillion roubles.

($1 = 92.3900 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

