Russia's Rosneft reports 47% jump in 2023 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

February 19, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM on Monday reported a 47.2% jump in 2023 net profit to 1.3 trillion roubles ($14.07 billion).

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 17.8% to 3.0 trillion roubles while revenues edged up 1.3% to 9.2 trillion roubles.

($1 = 92.3900 roubles)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
