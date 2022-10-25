Russia's Rosneft offers six Sokol crude cargoes for November

Adds loading dates, details

SINGAPORE/MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia's top producer Rosneft has issued a tender to sell six cargoes of Sokol crude for loading in November to early December, a tender document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The sale of Sokol crude, produced at the Sakhalin-1 project, came after Russia created a new company to take over operations from Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N. Production at the field dropped drastically after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February.

Rosneft is offering six cargoes of 95,000 tonnes each for loading from Russia's De Kastri oil terminal on Nov. 2-7, 8-13, 14-19, 19-24, 25-30 and Nov 29-Dec 4.

The tender closes on Oct. 31.

Rosneft also offered two Sokol cargoes of 95,000 tonnes each for loading on Oct. 20-31 last week, three traders said. The tender closed on Oct. 17, but the results were not known.

According to the tender document, Rosneft offered buyers the cargoes on terms of full prepayment in either U.S. dollars, roubles or yuan.

Two Russian industry sources told Reuters that the newly established Russian operator of Sakhalin-1 planned to restore oil output on the project shortly.

"Russia wants to send a clear message to market that they are back even though the volumes are lower than usual," a crude oil trader based in Asia said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Muyu Xu and Reuters reporters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

