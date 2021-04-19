Russia's Rosneft offers 90,000 t of May CPC Blend in a rare tender - traders

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft issued a spot tender to sell 90,000 tonnes of CPC Blend crude oil loading from Black Sea's Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka terminal on May 25-26 in a spot tender, two traders familiar with the tender told Reuters.

The tender closes on April 20 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT). The results will be announced to the participants on April 23.

Rosneft normally sells its CPC Blend crude oil under term contracts to its six-month tender winner, while spot tenders for its CPC Blend volumes are rare.

Spain's Repsol REP.MC was the winner of Rosneft's CPC Blend for loading in April-September 2021. It was not immediately clear why Rosneft decided to sell the cargo via spot tender.

