Russia's Rosneft has sold $4 bln Vostok Oil stake

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft ROSN.MM on Friday said it sold a 5% stake in its Vostok Oil project to a trader consortium of Vitol [RIC:RIC:VITOLV.UL] and Mercantile & Maritime last month for 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion).

Vostok Oil, in which global commodities trader Trafigura already has a 10% stake, is one of Russia's biggest oil projects, comparable in size with the exploration of West Siberia in the 1970s or the U.S. Bakken oil region over the past decade.

($1 = 0.8738 euros)

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by David Goodman )

