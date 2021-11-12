ROSN

Russia's Rosneft has sold $4 bln Vostok Oil stake

Russian energy giant Rosneft on Friday said it sold a 5% stake in its Vostok Oil project to a trader consortium of Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime last month for 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion).

Vostok Oil, in which global commodities trader Trafigura already has a 10% stake, is one of Russia's biggest oil projects, comparable in size with the exploration of West Siberia in the 1970s or the U.S. Bakken oil region over the past decade.

