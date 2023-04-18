Russia's Rosneft claims damages from Germany for oil refinery seizure

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM is demanding compensation from Germany's economy ministry for losses related to seizure of its Schwedt refinery, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday citing company's lawyers.

The ministry had put the German unit of state Rosneft under a trusteeship in September as part of a wave of European sanctions on Russia over Ukraine. Rosneft still holds 54.17% of the refinery.

The company sued the German government in October over its actions. Rosneft argued that the German government's move was unjustified given that the firm had always upheld its oil delivery commitments.

