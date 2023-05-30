Russia's Rosneft board proposes 2022 dividend of 17.97 roubles

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Rosneft ROSN.MM said on Tuesday its board had recommended a final dividend of 17.97 roubles ($0.22) per share for 2022, in contrast to a raft of Russian companies that have scrapped their annual payouts.

The proposed dividend is in line with the 18 roubles per share expected by some analysts.

Rosneft's annual general meeting of shareholders, scheduled for June 30, will have to approve the payout.

The company in November announced a payout of 20.39 roubles per share in .

Last week, Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said it scrapped full-year dividend as the company's earnings were hit by a tax hike.

Russia's state holding company Rosneftegaz owns 40.4% in Rosneft, Qatar's QH Oil Investments LLC holds 18.46%, while BP BP.L still formally controls a 19.75% stake in the company.

BP, which used to be the biggest foreign investor in Russia, announced its withdrawal from the country after Kremlin launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.

Rosneft accounted for around a half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production. Divesting the 19.75% stake would result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said last year, without saying how it plans to extricate itself.

Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft and a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, said last June that BP had got $36 billion from its Russian business since 2003, for an investment of $10 billion.

Since last year, BP's dividend has been transferred to special accounts in Russia, like for other foreign companies that operate in the country.

Moscow imposed capital controls and restricted cross-border transfers of foreign currencies to weather Ukraine-related sanctions.

($1 = 80.8650 roubles)

(Writing by Vladimri Soldatkin and Caleb Davis; editing by Jason Neely and Sriraj Kalluvila)

