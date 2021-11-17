Companies

Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax

Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Russia's space agency Roscosmos and NASA are set to renew an agreement on the mutual provision of seats on space flights, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Interfax, citing Roscosmos, said the agreement still required government approval.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

