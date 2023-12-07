News & Insights

World Markets

Russia's Rosatom, UAE's DP World to create logistics JV - RIA

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 07, 2023 — 03:56 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Adds details

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Dubai's DP World to set up a joint logistics company to develop container shipping through the Arctic, confirming a project announced in October.

Rosatom has since 2018 served as the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route connecting Europe and Asia via the Arctic seas, and the deal with one of the world's top port operators is a tangible sign of Moscow's ability to attract big international partners to the project.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday paid a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates with a delegation of ministers and business representatives.

Russia strikes deal with Dubai's DP World to develop Arctic sea route

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.