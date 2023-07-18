News & Insights

World Markets

Russia's Rosatom to start uranium mining in Namibia in 2029 -RIA

July 18, 2023 — 08:40 pm EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom plans to start mining uranium in Namibia in 2029 with an estimated investment of up to $500 million, the RIA news agency reported, citing the corporation.

"We plan to complete exploration work in 2026, and start mining uranium in 2029 with a mining period of more than 25 years," Rosatom told the Russian news agency.

Output is planned at around 3,000 metric tons of uranium per year, it said.

A pilot uranium mining program is also planned for Tanzania in 2023-2025, Rosatom told RIA.

Development of nuclear technologies in Africa are to be discussed at the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, to be held July 27-28 in St. Petersburg, RIA reported.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.