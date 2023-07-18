Russia's Rosatom to start uranium mining in Namibia in 2029 -RIA

July 19 (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom plans to start mining uranium in Namibia in 2029 with an estimated investment of up to $500 million, the RIA news agency reported, citing the corporation.

"We plan to complete exploration work in 2026, and start mining uranium in 2029 with a mining period of more than 25 years," Rosatom told the Russian news agency.

Output is planned at around 3,000 metric tons of uranium per year, it said.

A pilot uranium mining program is also planned for Tanzania in 2023-2025, Rosatom told RIA.

Development of nuclear technologies in Africa are to be discussed at the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, to be held July 27-28 in St. Petersburg, RIA reported.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)

