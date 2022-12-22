Russia's Rosatom says talks with IAEA on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone to continue

December 22, 2022 — 04:05 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Rosatom state nuclear energy company said on Thursday that talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi about a safe zone around Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would continue.

Rosatom said that the two sides' positions were "close" to each other.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)

