Russia's Rosatom outlines capital spending for Nornickel lithium venture

June 17 (Reuters) - Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday that the preliminary capital expenditure of its lithium joint venture with Nornickel in Murmansk region was seen at 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion), Interfax reported.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)

