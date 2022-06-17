Russia's Rosatom outlines capital spending for Nornickel lithium venture

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday that the preliminary capital expenditure of its lithium joint venture with Nornickel in Murmansk region was seen at 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion), Interfax reported.

June 17 (Reuters) - Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday that the preliminary capital expenditure of its lithium joint venture with Nornickel in Murmansk region was seen at 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion), Interfax reported.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters