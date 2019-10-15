Commodities

Russia's Rosatom may purchase controlling stake in lithium project in Chile

Polina Devitt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom, may purchase a controlling stake in a lithium project in Chile from Canada-listed Wealth Minerals Ltd WML.V, Wealth Minerals said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wealth Minerals signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Uranium One which provides for the acquisition by Uranium One of up to a 51% ownership interest in Wealth Minerals's Atacama lithium project in northern Chile, it added.

