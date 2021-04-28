Russia's return to neutral monetary policy will not hamper recovery, says cenbank

Russia's return to a neutral monetary policy with its latest increase to interest rates will not hamper economic recovery, Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

Yudayeva said inflationary expectations in Russia are "very high" and keep rising, explaining the rationale behind the central bank's decision to hike they key rate to 5% last week.

