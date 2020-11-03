Russia's regular FX sales seen at $1.5 bln in coming month, survey shows

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=RUDMIN%3DECI poll results

Finance ministry to announce FX selling plan on Nov. 5

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry is expected to sell the equivalent of $1.5 billion in regular sales under its fiscal rule in the coming month, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

The finance ministry will announce its sales plan for the period from Nov. 9 to Dec. 4 on Thursday.

The median forecast from a survey of six analysts suggested Russia would sell 120 billion roubles worth of foreign currency from its state reserves in regular operations under its fiscal rule. Forecasts ranged from 45 billion to 220 billion roubles.

The actual sales will be higher as the central bank, which sells foreign currency on behalf of the finance ministry, will also convert FX related to a deal to change the main shareholder in Russia's largest bank, Sberbank SBER.MM, and to the state's buying of shares in Russia's top airline, Aeroflot AFLT.MM.

In the previous period, between Oct. 7 and Nov. 6, the ministry had planned to sell 126.9 billion roubles.

State FX sales have helped the rouble weather volatility on global financial markets since March, limiting losses in the Russian currency amid a slump in oil prices, the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical risks.

Still, it has lost around 22% of its value against the dollar so far this year.

($1 = 79.9525 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh)

