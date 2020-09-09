US Markets

Russia's RDIF to sell 32 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mexico's Landsteiner Scientific-statement

Polina Ivanova Reuters
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday confirmed it had signed a deal to export 32 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik-V' to Mexican pharmaceutical company Landsteiner Scientific.

Deliveries of the vaccine to Mexico were due to start in November, subject to approval by Mexico's regulators, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

