Russia's RDIF signs agreement to produce Sputnik V vaccine in Italy - chamber of commerce

Contributors
Andrew Osborn Reuters
Polina Nikolskaya Reuters
Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund has signed an agreement with Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne to produce the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Italy, the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce said in a statement.

The chamber said in a statement issued on Monday, a public holiday in Russia, that the move paved the way for the creation of the first Sputnik V production facility in Europe, with plans for Italian production to begin in June.

It said it hoped that 10 million doses of Sputnik V could be produced in Italy by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Polina Nikolskaya and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber ; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)

