Russia's RDIF says no bad side-effects found in trials on combined AstraZeneca/Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - No negative side-effects were detected during trials of a combined COVID-19 vaccine using AstraZeneca AZN.L and Oxford University's shots and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the Interfax news agency reported.

