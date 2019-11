Russia's RDIF plans to attract China Gold to Siberia plant project

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday it planned to attract China Gold as a strategic partner for a mining and processing project in the Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia.

The project envisages the construction of a plant near the Kingash and Verkhnekingash deposits that are developed by Intergeo, part of Onexim Group managing the assets of Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov.

