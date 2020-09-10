US Markets

Russia's RDIF agrees to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil

Polina Ivanova Reuters
Published
Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Thursday that it had agreed to manufacture Russia's first registered COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik-V" in Brazil.

RDIF, which is backing the vaccine's development, also said it planned to supply up to 100 million doses of the vaccine to Latin America.

