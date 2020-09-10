Russia's RDIF agrees to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil
MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Thursday that it had agreed to manufacture Russia's first registered COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik-V" in Brazil.
RDIF, which is backing the vaccine's development, also said it planned to supply up to 100 million doses of the vaccine to Latin America.
