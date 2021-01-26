Russia's RDIF: Sputnik V vaccine to be approved by 25 countries within weeks

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Tuesday the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine would be approved for domestic use by 25 countries within the next few weeks.

"Our Sputnik V vaccine is now registered in 14 countries. We'll have more than 25 registrations within the next couple of weeks," Dmitriev told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

