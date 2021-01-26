Russia's RDIF: Sputnik V vaccine to be approved by 25 countries within weeks

Contributor
Polina Ivanova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

The head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Tuesday the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine would be approved for domestic use by 25 countries within the next few weeks.

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Tuesday the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine would be approved for domestic use by 25 countries within the next few weeks.

"Our Sputnik V vaccine is now registered in 14 countries. We'll have more than 25 registrations within the next couple of weeks," Dmitriev told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters