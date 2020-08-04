Russia's Raiffeisenbank sees stable 2020 profits, could pay dividend

By Tatiana Voronova

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Raiffeisenbank is ready to pay dividends and expects its profits and loan portfolio to grow at 2019 levels this year despite economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, the chairman of its managing board said.

Sergey Monin told Reuters he expects profits in 2020 to be around the level seen last year when the bank, the Russian arm of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) RBIV.VI, earned 37.6 billion roubles ($508.66 million).

"I think we don't disappoint in terms of profit," he said. "If the situation doesn't change, then we would pay dividends in the second half of the year."

The coronavirus crisis and a plunge in oil prices have pummelled Russia's energy-dependent economy, which the World Bank expects to contract 6% this year.

The central bank has said Russian banks are expected to remain profitable and that there is no need to provide them with extra capital to cover losses caused by the pandemic.

In April, when cities across Russia were in lockdown, the central bank warned lenders that they should pay 2019 dividends only if their capital was sufficient over the medium term.

With assets worth 1.4 trillion roubles, Raiffeisenbank is among Russia's 15 largest lenders.

Monin expects Raiffeisenbank's assets, both in corporate lending and retail, to grow in 2020 despite it closing a quarter of its branches last year.

"Average market growth in corporate lending last year was weak, but we managed to grow by 20%," he said.

Monin said the pandemic would not affect the overall quality of Raiffeisenbank's portfolio. Unlike some major lenders in Russia, Raiffeisen will not accumulate greater reserves or restructure more loans this year, he said.

"We don't expect the cost of risk and the number of defaults to rise," he said. "This is a surprising phenomenon occurring during this crisis."

($1 = 73.9193 roubles)

