Russia's R-Pharm secures approval of coronavir for outpatients

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia's R-Pharm on Friday announced the approval of coronavir for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 coronavirus infection, it said in a statement.

Coronavir, manufactured at R-Pharm's facility in Yaroslavl, will be available in pharmacies, the company added without elaborating.

